The Ridgewood Local School Board met in special session on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the administration building. All members were present. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. The Board approved the following items:



Bryan Raach was awarded a 2-year contract as Ridgewood Middle School Principal effective August 1, 2019. The contract is for 210 days with first year salary $80,000, and second year at $82,000.



Certified Voluntary transfers for the 2019-20 school year:



Trista Claxon to 4th grade Social Studies



Brenda Starkey to 4th grade Science



Kathy Blust to 4th grade Math



Christopher McVay to 5th grade Language Arts



Wendy Croy to Intervention Specialist



Classified Staff transfer: Tara Mounts aide from Coshocton County Career Center to RHS



Unpaid Leave for 2nd year to Julie Feldner denied.



Superintendent Masloski updated the board on the Stadium Fieldhouse/Locker facility.



The next Regular Board of Education meeting will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 a.m. at the administration building at 301 S. Oak St., West Lafayette.