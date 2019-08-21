The new school year is here with students from around the area headed back to class.



We asked school districts in Tuscarawas County for an update heading into the new school year. The list includes new teachers and school personnel, what's new in the district, upcoming events and where to look for online information.



Here's how they replied:



NEWCOMERSTOWN EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOLS



Who's new: Alyson Zufelt, kindergarten; Amanda Jones, kindergarten; Emily Miller, elementary guidance counselor; Samantha Valdes, high school guidance counselor; Justin Coughlin, high school social studies; Katelyn Cox, high school foreign language; Jennifer Milligan, middle school intervention specialist; Rodney Casterline, bus driver; Chad Elliot, athletic director; Jenna Marstrell, West School secretary.



What's coming up: A new field house is in the works. "We are very excited about the construction of our new field house that will be completed during the school year," Superintendent Jeff Staggs said. "The field house will have a full-size basketball court with a two lane track around it. There will be a permanent batting cage for softball and baseball. The main court will be able to be divided so two practices can go on at one time. There is a pole vault pit that will be used for vaulting, along with locker rooms, a fitness center and offices."



Where to find it: Parents can access all information either on our website www.nctschools.org or district/individual building Facebook pages.



BUCKEYE CAREER CENTER



Who’s new: Sarah Triplett, science; Cameron Wolf, interventionspecialist; and Jill Young, interventionspecialist. All three are high school teachers.



What’s new: Our high school will be offering our second year of the Drug Free Clubs of America chapter. We had 200 members last year and hope to double that this year! We do have one new full-time, Adult Education program in Welding Technology. Students can apply for this program through the end of August.



What’s coming up: Aug. 19, New student first day; Aug. 20, returning student first day; Sept. 11 at 5:15 p.m., Advisory dinner for advisory committee members only; Sept. 12, Buckeye Biddy Race at 5 p.m. (This event is free to the public and is open to pre-k-6 grade students. Find the registration link on our website, www.BuckeyeCareerCenter.org); Sept. 15-21, See us at the Tuscarawas County Fair!



Where to find it: Families can visit www.BuckeyeCareerCenter.org or find us on social media — Facebook: Buckeye Career Center, Instagram and Twitter: @BCCCareerTech



INDIAN VALLEY LOCAL SCHOOLS



Who’s new: New Administrators — Former middle school assistant principal, Aaron Haney, becomes high school assistant principal/transportation supervisor; former middle school social studies teacher, Trent Couts, becomes middle school assistant principal with other district responsibilities; former middle dchool math teacher, Nick Swaldo, becomes athletic director/building & grounds supervisor. New teachers — Steven Scott, sixth grade ELA; Samantha Sdcazzaro, sixth grade ELA; Madison Campbell, fourth grade ELA at Midvale; Jessica Maholm, kindergarten at Midvale; Allie Gossett, interventionspecialist at high school and Port Washington; Maggie Pickna, eighth grade science; Matt Ramsey, sixth grade science; Meghan Raymont, high school science; McKenzie Miller, intervention specialist at middle school and Midvale; Natalie Fockler, speech and language pathologist.



What’s new: We will have a new music curriculum for grades 3-5. The curriculum is written by Carnegie Hall and was secured by the Tuscarawas County Philharmonic. There will be a culminating performance at the Kent-Tusc PAC in the spring.



What’s coming up: Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m. College Financial Aid Information Night at the high school; Oct. 4, 5 p.m. soup and potato supper hosted by the choir at Midvale.



Where to find it: Information posted and linked from our homepage: www.ivschools.org