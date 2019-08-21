ARTSNCT, Arts Center of Newcomerstown, is hosting two intriguing exhibits.



One being the artwork of actress Rue McClanahan, who is well-known from such television shows as The Golden Girls, Mama’s Family, Maude, and All in the Family.



McClanahan was an excellent artist and called her colorful creations "Doodles." Most were made with colored pens, pencils, and markers.



After McClanahan’s death in 2010, Michael Wise, executive director of ARTSNCT, purchased a couple of personal possessions from her estate. That purchase included one colorful "Doodle" that McClanahan had held onto through the years and proudly hung in her Manhattan apartment.



The Rue McClanahan exhibit will be on display at ARTSNCT through Sept. 30.



The second exhibit at ARTSNCT is a collection of photographs taken by Newcomerstown’s current postmaster titled, Life Through the Eyes of Perry Fitzgibbon.



ARTSNCT prides itself at unearthing hidden talent. The arts center generously gives creative individuals in the tri-county area an opportunity to present and showcase their work.



Life Through the Eyes of Perry Fitzgibbon will on display at ARTSNCT through Aug. 31.



ARTSNCT, Arts Center of Newcomerstown is located at 304 S. College St., Newcomerstown. Additional information can be found on their official web page, Facebook page, or by calling 740-575-5710.



