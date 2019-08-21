Already this summer, Dover City Council has dealt with residents' concerns about chickens and stray cats. In June, council decided to allow a program to trap, sterilize and release feral cats. In July, members prohibited the keeping of chickens and other fowl. They heard complaints about honey bees Monday.

DOVER The next-door neighbors of a beekeeper are concerned about his buzzing pollinators, who are alleged to have stung, fallen into a swimming pool and scared the grandchildren.

But the apiarist himself said honey bees don't sting unless they are provoked. He suggested the offenders are hornets living on the other side of an alley.

Lou Ann Rhodes said she was not aware that bees were being kept at 331 S. James St. when she bought her house at 325 S. James St. more than five years ago.

"I've been stung," she said. "I've had to get bees out of my pool. Sometimes we can't use the back yard. Sometimes we can't use the back porch. Most of the time, I can't get in the pool."

She spoke at Monday's City Council meeting.

Rhodes said she has received no relief despite repeated visits and assurances from Safety Director Gerry Mroczkowski that Thomas Capozella would get rid of his bees.

"I just want to know what my rights are," she said. "He's got a right to have bees. Where is my right to sit on my back porch in peace? Where is my right to get in my pool in peace? Where's my right to mow my yard without having to worry about being stung? Sometimes I can't even have my kids over, my grand kids over because of that; they're afraid of them."

Rhodes, who attended the meeting with her husband Michael, said she believes the bees' presence will make it hard to sell their house.

"My problem is not with my neighbor, as he is a good guy, good neighbor, couldn't ask for anything better," she said. "My problem is the bees."

Capozella said Rhodes should verify that the insects that bothered her came from his hives before making accusations.

"I did a canvass of the neighborhood just this last weekend," he said. "Eighty to 90 percent of the people in the neighborhood didn't know that I had bees. And two people — similar to your situation, had swimming pools in their back yard across the alley from me — didn't know I had bees and never had a problem with bees. Matter of fact, no one in the neighborhood said they had a problem with bees.

"I would like you to know that something more likely to happen is a hornet's nest is right across the alley from where you live," Capozella said. "I don't know if you can identify hornets versus honey bees or not, but I'm a county bee inspector and I have never heard of honey bees attacking people for no reason."

Safety Director Mroczkowski said he visited Capozella's property twice on Monday, once with Service Director Dave Douglas, and saw no problems. Bee keeping is not prohibited by city ordinance.

The issue was referred on Monday to council's safety committee, chaired by Councilwoman Sandy Moss.

Already this summer, City Council has dealt with citizens' concerns about chickens and stray cats. In June, council decided to allow a program to trap, sterilize and release feral cats. In July, members prohibited the keeping of chickens and other fowl.

