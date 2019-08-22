WEST LAFAYETTE — Hiland’s boys golfers put together the best team score in school history during Wednesday’s Inter-Valley Conference Preseason Tournament at River Greens Golf Course.



The Hawks, who were playing in their fifth 18-hole tournament of the year, shot a 2-under par 286.



Hiland had three players -- Dylan Kaufman, Carter Mishler and Brookston Hummel -- shoot a 2-under par 70. Both Bruce Yoder and Kenny Weaver fired a 76 to round out the scoring for the Hawks.



Garaway was runner-up, finishing with a 320, Sandy Valley (339), Ridgewood (342), Tusky Valley (348) to complete the top five team scores.



Trey Stoffer led the Generals with 74, along with Charlie Kilpatrick (87), Cody Ramsey (88), Kole Hamilton (93), Joey Finton (103) and Benny Shuck (107).



Indian Valley finished with a team score of 360 with Rafe Bonifay (81), Mason Rummell (89), David Adams (96), Aden Trushell (94), Trent Stratton (140) and Zander Stallings (138).



Buckeye Trail checked in with 394 paced by Rylie Smith (87), Noah Castello (98), Micah Million (103) and Collin Douglass (106).