DRESDEN — Ridgewood High collected a three-set sweep over host Tri-Valley to open the new volleyball campaign on Saturday.



The Lady Generals rolled to the non-league win by scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-19 to open with a season opening road win.



Madisyn Colvin had a busy day for RHS with six kills, 10 digs, two blocks, five points (2 aces), with Kalie Rettos adding eight points (2 aces), six kills, six digs and Aleeah Cabot dished out 18 assists.



Hannah Maust tallied 11 kills, six points (ace), with Jaelyn McGee collected nine kills, two blocks and Carly Griffith picked up 12 digs. Ella Matusik contributed 16 assists, nine points, (ace).



*****



GNADENHUTTEN — Shenandoah High struggled on Saturday with a tough opening day in tri-match action with host Indian Valley and Dover.



The Lady Zeps dropped a 25-23, 25-19 decision to the host Lady Braves, followed by a 25-12, 25-16 setback to the Lady Tornadoes for the 0-2 start to the young season.



Leading the Lady Zeps versus Indian Valley was Tara Pakes with four points (1 ace), five digs, one kill while Mya Stahl added three points (2 aces), 10 digs and Raegan Flood banged home a team-high 10 kills, one point, six digs and a block. Ryleigh Sherman handed out 19 assists with three points and Whitney Dixon contributed six kills, six digs with an ace.



Gaby Miles paced the Indian Valley (1-0) effort with 16 assists, five digs, five points with Brenlyn Rostad adding 12 digs, five kills and Torie Stocker chipped in with seven kills.



Flood tallied seven kills, seven digs for Shenandoah in the loss to Dover, along with Sherman racked up 10 more assists with three digs and Stahl finished with eight digs.