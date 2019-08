Mr. and Mrs. George (Barb) St. Clair celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 24, 2019.



They were married in 1969 by the Dr. Rev Richard Ellsworth and Orlan Cooper Sr., great-uncle of the bride, at the Central College Presbyterian Church.



John Jacobs served as best man and Becky Brand was matron of honor.



The couple have two children, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren with another expected.