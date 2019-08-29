NEW LONDON — Everyone is invited to the 111th Firelands Labor Day Festival from Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2 at the New London Recreation Park at 2 Blake St.



Each year this event attracts families, former residents coming back for a homecoming and others interested in the daily events.



The midway opens at 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday through Monday. The weekend-long softball tournament starts at 7 p.m. Friday.



Saturday features the 5K road race at 9 a.m., the Rotary-sponsored parade starting downtown at noon, the horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m., the open truck pull at 5 p.m. and live music all evening.



Sunday offers sand volleyball at 9 a.m., a worship service at 10 a.m., horseshoe tourney round robin at 1 p.m., demo derby at 4 p.m. and music.



Monday’s events include an open tractor pull at 9 a.m., corn hole tourney at 10 a.m., kiddie tractor pulls at 11 a.m., kids games at 1 p.m., pizza eating and cookie baking contests at 4 p.m., door prizes at 6 p.m. and the always spectacular fireworks display at 9 p.m.



From 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. each day except Friday the Boy Scouts will provide games and a pine wood derby track at their cabin. The softball tourney continues through the weekend, as does the food, rides and the Historical Society display in the Hileman Building.



Entrance fees for Saturday and Monday are $7 a person with those 62 and older paying $4. Kids 3 and younger are admitted for free all weekend and this includes rides.



Sunday admission is $10 with senior citizens paying $7. Pre-sale weekend passes are $20 a person and $12 for seniors, available until 3 p.m., Aug. 30 at the village office and 5 p.m. at Gilbert Hardware.



Festival schedules are located at the village office and Gilbert Hardware. For more information, go to www.newlondonohio.com or call 419-929-4091.