WOOSTER — The Buckeye Agricultural Museum and Education Center will have special hours during the Wayne County Fair.



Guests can appreciate all the museum offers during the extended hours, said curator Paul Locher.



The museum, which first opened last spring, offers items that illustrate Ohio’s agriculture history. The museum strives to exhibit Ohio’s transformation from wooded landscape to fields yielding crops, the progression of farm equipment and to preserve Wayne County’s agricultural past.



Their collection includes a 16-horsepower Russell Steam engine built in Massillon in the 1920s, a horse-drawn corn planter built in Dayton in the 1880s and a Champion Threshing machine constructed in Orrville in 1897.



The inside of the museum is meant to replicate an old barn, and the building itself is 19,500 square feet and sits on 3 ½ acres. Fittingly, an International Harvester complex used to sit on the property, which is located across from the Wayne County Fairgrounds.



The museum covers farming history going back to the Civil War through World War II. It also pays homage to the Wayne County Fair itself, a room full of archival items and portraits from the fair.



The Buckeye Agricultural Museum is located at 877 Old Lincoln Way, across from gate 4 to the fairgrounds. The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair, which runs Sept. 7-12. Admission to the museum is free, but donations are encouraged. For more information, call the museum directly at 330-845-2825 or visit buckeyeagriculturalmuseum.com.



