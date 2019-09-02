The Book Discussion Club of the Garrettsville Library will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 in the meeting room. This month’s selection is "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman.



Eleanor Oliphant is a thirty-something woman who leads a lonely existence. However, her life begins to change when she and a new coworker, Raymond, help an elderly gentleman who collapses on the street outside their Glasgow office. Through Eleanor Oliphant's life, the author explores the universal human need for connection.



The Garrettsville Library, a Portage County District Library branch, is located at 10482 South Street.