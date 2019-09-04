ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Bob Dombrowski will be exhibiting his artwork at the Ohio University Eastern Art Gallery Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Thursday, Sept. 26. The exhibit, entitled "Landscapes," will showcase his talents in painting.



An opening reception for the artist will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.



Born and raised in eastern Ohio, Dombrowski lived in Los Angeles, Calif., and New York, N.Y., for 30 years and is happy to be living back in his hometown of St. Clairsville. He received a BFA at Ohio University then furthered his studies at Parsons School of Design and the School of Visual Arts.



Dombrowski is a skilled colorist who vividly expresses form, light and emotion. The vibrant palette and rich textures of his illustrations and paintings have been commissioned widely by major advertising and design agencies, national magazines and publishing houses. His list of clients includes Random House, St. Martin’s Press, Dell, AT&T, Worldwide Mystery, Harcourt-Brace, Family Circle and Out Magazine. In addition to his editorial illustration and fine art, Bob’s decorative murals and trompe l’oeil grace residences and corporate spaces throughout the country.



The Ohio University Eastern Art Gallery is open to the public and admission is free. The Art Gallery displays the works of local and national artists, as well as of the faculty, staff, and students of Ohio University. It is located on the second floor of Shannon Hall and is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.



For information, contact oueartgallery@ohio.edu.



Ohio University Eastern is conveniently located off of I70, exit 213, just west of the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville.