Terry "T-Bone" L. Castello, 68, of Barnesville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 22, 1951, in Barnesville, to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Castello) Burkhart.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Burkhart.



"T-Bone" is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce (Leach) Castello whom he married on November 12, 1966; three sons, Danny Castello of Barnesville, Stacy (Jennifer) Castello of Barnesville, and Travis (Marcy) Castello of Barnesville; seven grandchildren, Quentin, Emma, Kasi, Blake, Erin, Elly, and Duke; great-grandson, Kolton; and a great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Mark (Angie) Burkhart of Barnesville and Tammy (Mike) Hamilton of Barnesville; and several nieces & nephews.



Services took place Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, with Rev. Jean Cooper officiating at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville. Burial followed in Crestview Cemetery in Barnesville.