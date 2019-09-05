Remember when tents didn’t have floors?



If so, you’re probably older than dirt — and did your share of sleeping in it.



An odd thing happened after World War II. Guys who griped about having to camp when they were in the service suddenly embraced it. The baby boom generation — another byproduct of the war — swarmed to the countryside to experience family camping. Driven by demand, public parks added campsites like crazy and private campgrounds sprung up to accommodate the overflow.



Back then camping was also a byproduct of World War II. Just as the baby boom created a surplus of people, the end of the war created a surplus of tents, cots and other camping gear. The tents were built to last. My family was still using them in the 1950s and early 1960s.



They weren’t exactly backpacking tents. Military wall tents were made of canvas — nearly as thick as drywall and just as heavy. The poles also weighed a ton. Even the tent stakes were heavy. They appeared to be made of angle iron that had been ground to a point at one end and notched at the other to attach guy ropes. If you lost one, you replaced it with a piece of iron pipe.



These tents had no floors. You were likely to find yourself as one with the elements — terrestrial insects and runoff from rainstorms. Experienced campers dug small trenches around their tents to help divert the flow of rainwater. Imagine what this did to heavily used campsites; one party after another digging trenches around their tents.



Constant use also compacted the soil, making it difficult to drive in tent stakes with anything short of a sledgehammer. When it came time to break camp, the rock hard ground wouldn’t relinquish the tent stakes without a fight. Campers often gave up, leaving a few stakes behind. Which is why it was never a good idea to go barefoot around campsites.



The old wall tents were big enough to accommodate cots. Military surplus canvas cots folded down to the size of the average toddler and weighed twice as much. However, they kept us off the ground and out of reach of terrestrial insects. Flying insects, not so much. Wall tents didn’t come with mosquito netting.



With all their shortcomings, heavy canvas tents provided a source of endless fun for us kids. That’s because, if you touched the inside of the roof while it was raining, the canvas leaked. We spent many a rainy night inflicting water torture on our sleepy siblings.



— Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.