There are many reasons why I enjoy life in Cambridge.



As the place of my birth, the city has afforded me the unique opportunity of familiarity.



Over the years the goods and services I purchased came from persons living in the neighborhood. My first line of credit was at Raptis Groceries and Roberts Men’s Wear, where your word and a handshake was the basis of the transaction.



I further enjoyed the presence of the 4-H clubs, Jaycees and the Kiwanians who made certain that my early Christmases had some tinsel and glitter. In addition, there is the Lion’s Roar and the ancient and honorable tenants of the Masonic order. The festivals and seasonal observances always ignite within me the joy and delight in those simple and commonplace things which define rural living.



I have truly enjoyed being a part of this neighborhood I refer to affectionately as Mayberry where we had our own Andy, named Peanut.



Today, I have chosen to write about an even greater joy I have discovered in our community and that is the Guernsey Association of Churches (GAC). The church as a central force in the community has firmly assumed its role in my hometown through this ecclesiastical arms.



The association has promoted life together, we have worshipped together during the seasons of Lent and other times set aside for the community of faith. there has been promoted through the folks a life for each other an a practical commitment to share with the poor and needy.



As the Apostle Paul wrote to the philippian church, "It is right for me to feel this way about all of you since I have you in my heart." Philippians 1:7



There is indeed within the GAC a devotion to teach, fellowship, break bred and prayers with and for each other.



During my early years with the association in the 19802, I was more of a misfit. Now I personally and both congregations I serve feel that we are part of God’s colony here on earth. Realizing that no one can effectively influence the inside of a circle from the outside. Meeting with pastors and laity from other faith communities has been an invaluable opportunity to share myself and our congregations with the greater body of believers.



Though we are different in many ways the friendly and sociable climate of our coming together allows each to share the message they bear.



As one of the many faith gatekeepers of this community, fellowship with GAC is perhaps a constructive dynamic and an investment worth every minute spent in fellowship and sharing.



It is most evident among us that the churches one foundation is Jesus Christ our Lord, the creator and sustainer of life who of one blood made our flesh. To that end, we have been called to bear witness to his love and desire to seek and save the host.



To our very capable president, the Rev. Deb Bolen, pastors, and member churches of the GAC, God has begun a great work through our association and will bring it to completion.



May we continue to share in and with each other God’s grace.



What a fellowship!