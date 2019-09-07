How would you describe a typical day at C.P.’s Lawn Care LLC?



6 crews heading out to service customers in Muskingum and Guernsey counties.



What’s the best thing about being a local business owner?



Accomplishment in providing a quality service for the community.



What’s the biggest challenge of owning your own business?



Striving to excel in our core values every day.



What’s something you think that people would be surprised to know about C.P.’s Lawn Care LLC?



Comprehensive outdoor services that are provided to the customer.



Wildcard question: something that is unique only to your business:



Commitment to community growth including aiding in the growth of "Competitive" businesses. Life is about the relationships we foster and grow. Those relationships are what will create our legacy in the long run. People don't remember us as a business they remember the way we make them feel when we provide for them.



BREAKOUT BOX



Meet the people at C.P.’s Lawn Care LLC.



BASIC INFO



Name of business: C.P.’s Lawn Care LLC.



Address: 4600 Boggs Rd., Zanesville, 43701



Phone number: 740-704-7962



Hours of operation: Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Been in business (for # years): 21



Owner(s): Chad Parker



Website/Social Media (if applicable): www.cpslawncare.com