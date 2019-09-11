TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



A large crowd helps Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center open new therapy and memory care units. Pictured with Dwayne Shepherd, director, are Dr. Terry Overholser, Atty. Michael Cochran, Wayne Mortine and Clark "Skip" Smith. Other members of the board of directors include Alan Bambeck and Clarence "Pappy" Watts.



Showing at the Shelby Theatres is "Halloween II" and "Shorts."



Mr. and Mrs. Tom Cox hosted a "Wizard of Oz" birthday party for June Cox, planned by June’s daughter, Terry Schruckengost.



The Lyon Family reunion was held at Heck Park in Gnadenhutten. Descendants of Myrtle Bundy Naylor Hickenbottom met at Cy Young Park in Newcomerstown.



"Old Fashioned Bazaar" is the theme of the Frontier Apple Festival in Newcomerstown. Jim Carr is the Favorite Son.



A card shower is planned for the 73rd birthday of Alice R. Riggs.



Death: Robert J. Watson, 71, Zanesville.



The Newcomerstown Trojans defeated River, 49-7, with Caleb Rankin throwing for two touchdowns and running for another. Bubba Harris scored twice, once on a fumble recovery.



Boss Gibson and Cameron Wolf were co-medalists as the Newcomerstown golfers defeated Conotton Valley 178-187 in Inter-Valley Conference play.



Andrea McWhorter had four points and 18 digs in a Newcomerstown volleyball loss to Tuscarawas Central Catholic.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



Journey’s End Ministries, an inter-denominational volunteer community ministry project, opened in its newly acquired location on Main Street in Newcomerstown.



Newcomerstown Postmaster Perry Fitzgibbon and Ramona Schake, long-time advocate for the rights of the handicapped, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony dedicating the new handicapped access ramp installed at the Newcomerstown Post Office.



The Newcomerstown Trojans defeated Columbiana Crestview, 20-7, with Tristan Mizer at quarterback and two touchdowns by Jason Bryant and one touchdown by DJ Grewell. Coshocton celebrated 100 years of football with a 48-7 victory over Ridgewood and Indian Valley lost to Tusky Valley, 42-19.



Renner’s St. Paul United Church of Christ near Fresno celebrated its 150th anniversary.



Deaths: Mary A. Hagans, 74; John R. Hall, 65; Arthur Dean Shaw, 70; Lois E. Conrad, 85; Clavis Coburn Gadd, 91; John Jerome "Jerry" Ross, 69.



THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



Ground broken for Newcomerstown’s first fully-automated car wash, EZ Kleen Car Wash, being built on S. College Street by Oxford National Corp., comprised of George Brode, Clark Smith and Herb Smith.



"The Golden’s" country music group, featuring William Lee Golden, former member of the Oak Ridge Boys,visited the Touraine Club and owner Matt Lenzo after the group’s tour bus broke down here.



Newcomerstown’s football team claimed a 23-7 victory over Ridgewood as Trojan Darren Fillman was named the game MVP. Indian Valley defeated Tusky Valley, 20-7, setting up a game between the Newcomerstown and the Braves, each 3-0 on the season.



Married: Flora J. Suggett and Harold E. Cain, Aug. 26; Darcie Lynn Ruby and Kevin Eugene Clark, July 15.



Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. George Rutter, Newcomerstown, 40 years on Sept. 16.



Deaths: Lorin G. Wise, 52; Florence T. Lodge, 88; Mamie L. Schlosser, 86; Mary A. Williams, 70; Mary L. Welch, 87; Otis L. Gross, 81.



FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



A crowd estimated at 4,200 filled Lee Stadium when the Newcomerstown High School Marching Band, directed by Godfrey Holzbach, hosted a band show featuring 15 bands. Indian Valley South’s band won top honors in the Class A division.



Chris Hall earned Offensive Player of the Week honors and Mike Crank was Defensive Player of the Week as the Newcomerstown Trojans defeated Indian Valley South’s Rebels, 28-0. Ridgewood Generals shut out Sandy Valley, 21-0.



Officials decided construction of a new bridge was the best alternative for the closed Coshocton County Road 9 bridge just west of Newcomerstown.



The 129th annual Tuscarawas County Fair is set for Sept. 18-23. Claude Hinds and Marvin Hursey represent Newcomerstown on the fair’s board of directors.



Deaths: Ethel P. Kennedy, 69; Charles E. Rowland, 71.



FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Newcomerstown schools enroll 1,597 students, according to a board of education report.



The Newcomerstown Trojans, defending champions of the Inter-Valley Conference, are to open the home football season on Sept. 12 against River View.



The Newcomerstown Board of Education passes a resolution to place an additional five-mill levy for operation of schools on the November ballot.



Ohio Gov. James A. Rhodes turns the first spade of earth for the $8.5 million lodge complex at the Salt Fork Reservoir, about 15 miles south of Newcomerstown.



Married: Miss Diana Claudia Ciofalo and David F. Eshelman.



Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. Leo Fenton, 50 years.



Deaths: James Roland Beal, 72; Aubrey Hutchinson, 56; Edson L. "Red" Stewart, 73; Clifford C. Swank, 63.



SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



Thomas Hall displayed arrowheads, some dating back 15,000 years, at a meeting of the Archaeological Society.



Robert S. Renner, 48, was appointed by Newcomerstown council as street superintendent, succeeding Clark VanVoorhis, who resigned.



Gerald Norman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Norman, Newcomerstown R.D. 3, was named supervisor for Ohio schools.



Ralph Robinson won the Newcomerstown News golf tournament.



Married: Miss Mary Ann Bender and Gary Davies.



Deaths: Mrs. Cora Blayney, 92; Mrs. Hannah Scott, 78; Mrs. Ruey Ruby, 79.



SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



Miss Margaret Kirk, daughter of Mrs. Robert Kirk, is on an NBC radio program from New York, telling about her work at the East Harlem Protestant Parish.



Married: Miss Iris Bethel and Virgil L. Fruchey; Miss Phyllis Milligan and Charles E. Arth; Miss Patricia Semintore and Vernon E. Cramlet.



Deaths: Mrs. Clarence Ashelman, 52; Andrew Starkey, 69; Mrs. Caroline Reinhart, 79; Mrs. Iona Brewer, 77; Helen Louise Danley.



EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



A reunion of local baseball players is planned for Sept. 3 at the Athletic Fields.



Some 800 Heller workers and guests have a party at Coshocton Lake Park.



NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



Miss Almena Yingling will teach in Canton.



Glenn and Ben Barthalow go to Wittenberg College to take a course in coaching.



ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



Ray McPeak, Ralph McElroy, Luther Wilkin and Joe Fletcher return home from service overseas.



Esther Margaret Miller and Grant Loader are married.



ONE HUNDRED AND TEN YEARS AGO - 1909



Miss Mary Munce Shannon and Harvey Lorenz of Coshocton are married.



Miss Frances Wilgus and Henry Smith of Coshocton are married.



Ray Hill, 56, Cleveland, a former resident, dies at his home.