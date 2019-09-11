COLUMBUS (OFBF) – After nearly a year of celebrating Ohio Bureau’s Centennial, the OFBF Board of Trustees recently voted to adopt the "rosette" logo used to recognize the centennial as the organization’s new, permanent logo. Member feedback on the centennial logo was overwhelmingly positive. Over the coming months, Ohio Farm Bureau will be transitioning from the "FB" logo, introduced in the early 1980s, to the new rosette logo.



"Watching our members react to the new logo has been fun," said Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau executive vice president. "Even though the new logo is an update on one from our early days, our younger members have been some of the most enthusiastic supporters of making it our permanent logo. I think that is great symbolism of the Farm Bureau brand: We’re proud of our history, but we’re always looking forward to the future."



In addition to seeing this new mark on all of Ohio Farm Bureau’s communications, barns and other structures across the state will also feature the rosette logo. Look for these paintings in Adams, Ashland, Clinton, Coshocton, Erie, Lake, Muskingum and Washington counties.



Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ofbf.org.