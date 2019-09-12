On my kindergarten report card, I got an F in "works and plays well with others."



I told someone this recently and they scoffed. But it’s true; I really did flunk "works and plays well with others."



Back then, kindergarten teachers didn’t have much to grade us on. We weren’t doing simple math problems, rattling off the alphabet and speaking in complete sentences like 5-year-olds do nowadays. We entered school illiterate, confused and barely able to tie our own shoelaces. There was one kid in my kindergarten class who didn’t know the difference between the boys room and the coatroom.



So they graded us on social skills — things like "works and plays well with others," "works in a neat and orderly manner," "respects the rules of the school," and "offers good ideas." I excelled at the latter. The others not so much.



All my life, I’ve struggled with "works and plays well with others." I’ve always been content to work and play alone. My involvement with the Friends of the Mohican River Watershed river cleanup seems to have changed that.



On the Saturday after Labor Day, we marshaled a force of at least 150 people from all walks of life for a litter sweep of the Mohican River. We covered Black Fork from Perrysville to Loudonville and the mainstream from south of Loudonville to Brinkhaven. This was the culmination of two years of working and playing well with organizers, public officials, canoe livery and campground owners, the State of Ohio, friends who helped spread the word, and many who volunteered.



It was the second year for the river cleanup. Last year — on a cold and rainy day — 30 volunteers came out and cleaned the river from Loudonville to Greer.



My final responsibility in this year’s cleanup was running the sweep boat from Mohican Adventures in Loudonville to Smith’s Campground. That involved taking the last canoe out and making sure all volunteers made it safely off the river. Some of them were so determined to pick up every last spec of litter I had to prod them along kicking and screaming. (It was more like they were grumbling and cursing.)



As my canoe partner and I made our way down the river, an unfamiliar feeling came over me. I realized I had actually enjoyed being part of something much bigger than myself.



I won’t mention everybody involved here, lest I forget some one. But this effort also involved the Mohican Scenic River Steering Committee — on which I’m proud to serve — and our friends downstream, the Kokosing River Rats. They participated in our cleanup by making an ambitious sweep of the Mohican between Greer and Brinkhaven. I plan to join them for their river cleanup on the Kokosing 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21. I encourage others to come out and repay the Kokosing River Rats’ kindness. Meeting place is 501 S. Main Street, Mount Vernon: https://www.facebook.com/events/531531400706149/ .



As for me, I’ve marked Sept. 7, 2019, as the day I finally got a passing grade in "works and plays well with others." It took 62 years. Now I’m ready to move on to first grade.



— Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.