YOUNGSTOWN — Ben Luli of Atwater is part of the staff of Jambar TV at YSU, a new online student-run news program which airs weekly on YouTube. Ben is a Pre Telecommunication major at YSU.



"We're excited to provide a flagship news show that complements the coverage provided by the student newspaper," said Mary Beth Earnheardt, adviser of The Jambar student newspaper and director of the Anderson Program in Journalism at YSU. "Jambar TV is a collaborative project tat will provide our students with even more choices for accessing reporting about campus."



The same editorial staff that publishes The Jambar and thejambar.com will produce Jambar TV.