Emily Keller of Aurora is among 16 environmental science and engineering students who have been awarded scholarships to study at Ohio colleges and universities through Ohio EPA’s Environmental Education Fund.



Keller is studying environmental science at the University of Mount Union. She received a $2,500 scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year.



Among the research or environmental work experience projects this year’s student recipients focused on are: methane leak detection from natural gas production, the effects of turbidity and Harmful Algal Blooms on fish ability to detect predators, West Nile Virus transmission between mosquito vectors and avian hosts, microbial growth in ultraviolet light and chlorine disinfection systems and the effects of culverting on stream ecosystems.



The next application deadline for scholarships is April 15, 2020. Additional information about the scholarship is available by calling Ohio EPA’s Office of Environmental Education at 614-644-2873 or visiting www.epa.ohio.gov/oee.