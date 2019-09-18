Square dance planned



WesBanco in Barnesville will, once again, have its annual square dance and spaghetti dinner on Thursday, Sept. 19. Spaghetti dinners will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. that evening at the Barnesville Senior Citizen Center. The meal will feature spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and drink for $8. The square dance will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the bank parking lot, 230 E. Main St., Barnesville. The dance will feature the sounds of The Footstoompers with Chuck Monticello as the square dance caller.



Junior Women’s Club to meet



The Junior Women's Club of Barnesville will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Barnesville. The program will feature Tammy Shepherd from J. B. Green Team talking about the recycling program. The conservation committee will have refreshments.



Garden club to meet



The Flushing Garden Club will meet on Sept. 19 (date change) at 6 p.m. for a Ladies Night Out at the Farm Restaurant & Pub 1247 State Route 150 Adena. Hostesses for the evening will be the officers. Linda Blankenship will have the Devotions. The program for the evening will be an "Enjoyable Evening with Garden Club Friends."



Spaces available



The Barnesville Elks Lodge still has spaces available for rental for the Pumpkin Festival Sept. 26-29 if interested, call 740-425-9181 or 740-359-8844 for more information.



Polka dance set



The Barton Volunteer Fire Department is having a polka dance on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Firemen’s Field, 52176 Center St., Barton. Gates open at 1 p.m. Admission is $8. No charge for individuals 18 and under. Event is held rain or shine. "Ray Jay and the Carousels" will be providing music from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be a cash bar, Polish kitchen, baked goods will be available. No BYOB or coolers permitted. Various raffles will be held throughout the day, including a restaurant gift card raffle and a special "Wheelbarrow of Wine" raffle.



PERS meeting set



The Belmont County Chapter 79 of the Public Employee Retirees, Inc., bi-monthly meeting will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Belmont County Senior Service Center, 67650 Oakview Drive, St. Clairsville. BCSSC is on SR 40 across from Ohio U Eastern. The speaker will be Jeffrey Dopp, Pre-Plan Specialist with Wilson Funeral Home, Bridgeport. All OPERS retirees are invited to attend our meeting and to become a member of PERI, Inc. and the Belmont County PERI Chapter. Call 740-449-2280 with any questions.



Decorating contest



The annual Window Decorating Contest for the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is coming up. The festival is Sept. 26-29.



The windows need to be decorated completely by Monday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. The categories are: Children's (9 and under; 10-18), antiques, collectibles, crafts, Americana/Patriotic.



For information or to sign-up, call Cindy Ward at 740-296-3646.



Children’s book sale set



The Barnesville Hospital Auxiliary will be sponsoring a USBORNE Children’s Book Sale on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Main Lobby.



Pumpkin festival set



The 56th annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is set for Sept. 26-29 in downtown Barnesville. For information and a schedule of events, visit https://www.barnesvillepumpkinfestival.com/.



Prints for sale



The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is selling copies of an artist rendition of Barnesville during the mid 20th century. It was created by Dave Barnhouse and prints will be offered for sale for $135. A limited number will be available and each print is signed, numbered and sleeved, but not framed. Picture is 28" x 16". Proceeds will help to fund the purchase the building on West Main Street that will house the headquarters for the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival. There will be a "Meet and Greet" reception for the artist, Dave Barnhouse, during the Pumpkin Festival at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Pumpkin Festival Headquarters, near the King Pumpkin stand. For information, contact committee members Keith Williams at 740-297-1576, Tracey Rockwell at 740-310-0260, or Susan Lapham at 281-224-3030.



Princess tea set



Hospice of Guernsey Inc. will have a princess tea on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Belmont County Museum from noon to 3 p.m. The fairy tale day will be full of sparkle, giddiness and a little bit of magic. There will be free tiaras, mini manicure, hair styling, princess face, tea and snacks, princess meet and tons of photo opportunities. Admission is by donation. Funds raised go to patient care and bereavement support. Space is limited. Call 740-432-7440 to reserve a seat.



Nazarene reboot planned



A sign at the former Barnesville Nazarene Church, located on South Lincoln Avenue, indicates the church will reopen shortly after the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival. "New Nazarene Church Opening," headlines a large vinyl sign that announces starting Oct. 5, every Saturday evening, a 6 p.m. service will follow a 5:30 p.m. social gathering. "Come in and see the exciting things God can do," the sign notes. Questions about the church's reboot are directed to the email address of guy1cheryl2@gmail.com or 740-472-0372.



Chamber of Commerce meetings



The following is a list of 2019 Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce meetings: Oct. 9 at noon, Harvey Goodman (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Nov. 13 at noon at Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are open to the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.