Recent retirement from a successful, extremely busy career is giving Architect Alan Ambuske the opportunity to re-focus on lifetime passions, one of which is drawing and sketching.



"Sketches of Places: A Lifetime of Sketching," forms a documentary of places and buildings he has seen and sketched during his career and during vacations he and his wife, Gail, have taken.



Self-published and available on Amazon for $18, "Sketches of Places: A Lifetime of Sketching" is 80 pages of approximately 200 sketches, primarily buildings and other structures he has viewed and admired.



Organized by places, the sketches take the reader to Paris and Florence, Seattle and New Orleans, southern Florida and the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Venice and Cinque Terra, Eyemouth Scotland and London. Closer by, there are sketches from Niagara on the Lake and Salamanca in upstate New York as well as hill scenes from West Virginia.



There are interesting glimpses of Cleveland, where from offices in the suburb of Beechwood, Ambuske and his architectural firm HFP/ Ambuske Architects, designed so many medical facilities for hospitals throughout Northeast Ohio and beyond. The Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth Hospitals, University Hospitals, and Kaiser Permanente became his regular clients. Satisfaction led to referrals.



"Ninety percent of our business came through referrals," Ambuske said.



Having obtained his Master of Architecture degree at Kent State University, Ambuske began his career with a Cleveland firm where he was introduced to the specialty of medical facilities. Recognizing it as a growing field, he went into business on his own in 1982 founding HFP/Ambuske Architects. From that time on, except for annual family vacations, he worked nearly seven days a week for the next 31 years, the demands of his clients requiring him to travel throughout Ohio, but also to The District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and occasionally the west coast, for Kaiser Permanente meetings.



Although today’s architects rely heavily on computer aided drawings, Ambuske entered the field when freehand drawings were still the rule. Able to draw quickly, Ambuske squeezed in moments during his work and vacation travels to sketch buildings that interested him. The Paris pages have drawings of the Eifel Tower, Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and other famous buildings. One can see the French influence in Ambuske’s drawing of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.



The sketches from many trips to Florence, partly because of his service on the Advisory Board of KSU’s College of Architecture and Environmental Design, fill more pages than those of any other city.



Some sketches occurred because of architectural work outside the medical field. In one interesting assignment, Dr. Toby Cosgrove, President and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic from 2003 until 2017, hired William Blunden as Design Architect and Ambuske as the Architect of Record to remodel the home Cosgrove and his wife own on the island of Nantucket. The work was especially challenging because of the island’s strict design and building codes. While the exterior remained consistent with the "Nantucket style," Cosgrove and his wife wanted a modern white pallet on the interior consistent with Cosgrove’s tastes exhibited at the Cleveland Clinic. Ambuske sketched the Nantucket home during the assignment. Nearby Boston, which he has visited many times, is also in the book.



There are scenes of bustling Seattle where his son, Aaron lives, the San Diego area in California, colorful southern Florida and in western New York State’s Salamanca, the home of his birth. In Salamanca, he sketched the Nies Block, a handsome 19th century office building his great grandfather constructed.



Between his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree at the KSU College of Architecture, Ambuske and Gail, then newly married, spent two and a half years in the Main River Valley of Germany where Ambuske was completing service in the military. His drawings of buildings in towns along the Main River are detailed, perhaps the result of his having more time than later when he was busy with architectural business.



Now that he has published drawings of the past 45 years, Ambuske has begun new projects. He is doing sketches of buildings in the Kent area. Golf, a passion for his entire life, takes up time.



As a member of KSU’s College of Architecture and Environmental Design Advisory Board, Ambuske is bullish calling it "…the best architecture school in Ohio and one of the best in the United States." Mark Mistur, the school’s new director, now in his third year, "is doing some great things and Architecture’s new building is already at capacity because the school’s enrollment keeps growing."



Advising at KSU, sketching, golfing, and family appear to make up a busy, fulfilling retirement for Ambuske for the years ahead.



David E. Dix is a former publisher of the Record-Courier.