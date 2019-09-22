SEPTEMBER 22, 1959



Cambridge High School "Chinese Bandits" junior varsity football whip Coshocton reserve, 52-0, Freshman fullback Gene Joseph scores on 5 TD runs.



SEPTEMBER 22, 1969



"Some progress" is reported in contract talks for the 29-day strike by IBEW workers at NCR.



Mrs. Ivan Ziler is re-elected president of Noble County WCTU.



SEPTEMBER 22, 1979



Phyllis Morgan rejoins the staff at the Stylette Beauty Shop.



SEPTEMBER 22, 1989



Marie Lekorenos, a local artist, was recently awarded "Best of Show" in the Southeastern Ohio Watercolor Society exhibit at the Zanesville Art Center.



SEPTEMBER 22, 1999



Breanna Winters receives a belt buckle prize from Director of Agriculture and Livestock Virgil Strickler at the Ohio State Fair. The Guernsey County resident placed first in the 13-year-old division of the Outstanding Market Lamb Exhibitor Program.