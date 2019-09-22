Sunday

SEPTEMBER 22, 1959

Cambridge High School "Chinese Bandits" junior varsity football whip Coshocton reserve, 52-0, Freshman fullback Gene Joseph scores on 5 TD runs.

SEPTEMBER 22, 1969

"Some progress" is reported in contract talks for the 29-day strike by IBEW workers at NCR.

Mrs. Ivan Ziler is re-elected president of Noble County WCTU.

SEPTEMBER 22, 1979

Phyllis Morgan rejoins the staff at the Stylette Beauty Shop.

SEPTEMBER 22, 1989

Marie Lekorenos, a local artist, was recently awarded "Best of Show" in the Southeastern Ohio Watercolor Society exhibit at the Zanesville Art Center.

SEPTEMBER 22, 1999

Breanna Winters receives a belt buckle prize from Director of Agriculture and Livestock Virgil Strickler at the Ohio State Fair. The Guernsey County resident placed first in the 13-year-old division of the Outstanding Market Lamb Exhibitor Program.