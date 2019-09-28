Aspiring young musicians around Tallmadge have a new place to receive private lessons in voice, as well as a variety of instruments.



Harmonize Studios, owned and managed by 2002 Tallmadge High School graduate Julie Bozic, has been open since May and offers voice, piano, advanced voice and acoustic guitar lessons.



The new lesson studio is located at Suite 34 at 137 East Ave. in Tallmadge.



"I'm looking to offer a couple more things as the need presents itself in the community," said Bozic, a former school music teacher at Barberton, Akron and Nordonia schools.



After teaching in the public schools for about 10 years, the Tallmadge native decided she wanted to teach smaller groups and individuals.



"I've always wanted to do this," she said. "I decided I really wanted to get into more individual lessons. You have an opportunity to interact with those students even more, seeing that 'ah-ha' moment."



Although Bozic has plenty of experience in the classroom, she said she's also offered private lessons the past.



"I've been teaching music out of my house for about 10 years," she said. "I decided I wanted an actual studio where I could grow a bit. Tallmadge is a very important community to me. There are some very supportive families that I've had for the last 10 years."



Bozic said she renovated the retail space, adding bright colors with five practice rooms, space for parents to relax during the standard 30-minute lessons and a small stage-like area where students can practice for larger performances.



"We have some large rooms and smaller rooms depending on what instrument you're learning," she said.



The studio was meant to "feel like a comfortable environment where people could sit and stay with students, somewhere where they could hang out, get a cup of coffee and relax."



Bozic teaches the voice and piano lessons and has contracted with other musicians to offer some other instruments.



Those additional instructors include Kayleigh Angelo, a violin instructor; Henry Foraker, who teaches advanced voice; Jennifer Gillilan, who offers guitar lessons; and Ryan Evans, a percussion instructor, according to the studio's website.



Over the summer, Bozic said she offered camps for two different camps for pianists, one for pop music fans, the other playing more classical pieces.



During the school year, she said she hopes to work with area schools to offer lessons to enrich young musicians' experience.



For more information about the new lesson studio, visit harmonizestudios.com or contact Bozic at julie@harmonizestudios.com or 234-678-9787.