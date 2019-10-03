OCTOBER 3, 1959



Senior class at St. Benedict's elects officers: William Polasky, president; Regina Biedenback, secretary; Andrew Reardon, treasurer.



OCTOBER 3, 1969



Beth Braden is crowned homecoming queen at Cambridge High School.



OCTOBER 3, 1979



New teachers at Guernsey Catholic Central are: Sister Judy Simons, Jessica Merriam, Sister Alexandra Bettinardi and Dara Hudson.



OCTOBER 3, 1989



The Guernsey County Society for the Handicapped recently announced at its annual meeting the election of James Coffey, is the new president of the society for the upcoming year. During the 1988-89 year the society assisted 45 individuals in Guernsey County.



OCTOBER 3, 1999



John and Ardith Miley of Sarahsville have a lot of feathered friends " especially during feeding time at their farm. The two have raised turkeys for years. At one time, John said they have more than 6,000 running around their farm