Terry Stupanek from the AARP will provide an overview of cyber safety and tips for protect yourself from fraud and scams in the cyber world at the Kent Free Library, 312 West Main St., at 7 p.m. Oct. 16.



Materials and handouts will be provided by the AARP. Fraud Watch services are free, whether or not you’re an AARP member.



No registration is required. This program is for adults. For more information, contact Adult Services at 330-673-4414.