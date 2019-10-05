I have a confession. I’ve given up on the idea of people believing all the same things. Yes, some Christians have tried to force it through guilt and fear-mongering...but that kind of toxicity needs to end. Instead, what if we celebrated our different beliefs and then moved on to focus our energy elsewhere? What if--expanding even beyond the Christian tradition--we can find some common ground among people of other faiths as well?



Near the end of the Gospel of John, there is a prayer from Jesus that always made me wonder. In the few moments before he dies, Jesus takes time to pray for the unity of all those who will follow him. "‘I ask not only on behalf of these, but also on behalf of those who will believe in me through their word, that they may all be one." (John 17:20)



I am perplexed by this passage because you would think that, if Jesus prayed a prayer (with all his inside connections) his request would come to fruition. You would think that by now Christians would be this phenomenally unified group of folks. Yet, here we are millenia later — still looking for unity. The early church argued about carrying forward certain traditions. They held councils to decipher specific beliefs about Jesus. Skip a few centuries and some "not-so-holy" wars and we’re still not there. Are we left to consider that Jesus’ prayer just didn’t work?



In truth, though, our inability to get on the same page about our beliefs shouldn’t really surprise us.



Humans--no matter their religious tradition--have different ways of experiencing God and interpreting the world around them. A wise religion professor once told me "Really there isn’t Christianity, but Christianities. Not Judaism, but Judaisms. Not Hindu, but Hinduisms." I would even add "Not agnosticism, but agnosticsms. Not atheism, but atheisms. Not patriotism, but patriotisms." You get the idea.



Still, there’s one place where we can find common ground; and that is in the action of helping others.



Some time ago I experienced this while working with someone from another tradition to help restore someone’s flooded home. I found out quickly we disagreed about everything — theologically, socially, and politically. Yet, we were there together united around the sacred truths that "that nail needed to be pounded in by that hammer." That trim needed to be tacked up. That floor needed to be cleaned up. These folks needed our help.



Whatever your religious tradition (or non-tradition), whatever beliefs you may or may not hold, perhaps as humans we can find some common ground in focusing on actions of kindness, generosity, and service. How can you look beyond yourself to the needs of others? How can you — in big and small ways— help make your community and world a better place?



Answering these questions with action should be something we all can get behind! God knows the world could use our help!



Rev. Chad Delaneyis an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and is in his eleventh year as senior minister of Mantua Center Christian Church. Find him on Twitter at @chadbdelaney.