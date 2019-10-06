When I began writing children’s nonfiction in 1988, it was for the practical purpose of supplying my students with information to help them research topics for projects. Several people who were aware of my hobby asked if I thought my writing would ever improve enough that I’d be able to write for adults.



The suggestion that those who write for children are less skilled than those who write for adults is way off base. If any audience requires quality writing, it’s kids. It is, in many cases, more difficult to get a point across to children than to grown-ups. Language must be more carefully chosen, and statements must be crafted to address a child’s level of comprehension. Example: I told a story to a group of fourth-graders about Betty Zane, the hero of Fort Henry during the American Revolution. "Silently, she sneaked out of the fort and made her way to the cabin where the powder was hidden," I said in my best suspense-laden voice.



That’s when a kid touched her face and said, "Why did she risk her life for powder?"



Lesson learned. Now, when I tell the story, I say, "gunpowder" and explain its use.



My toolkit includes a children’s dictionary, a children’s thesaurus, several books of practice exercises, and a slew of award-winning children’s books as examples.



Gary Paulson, a popular kid’s author, explained in an interview that he rewrote one of his best-selling novels 23 times. It was all worthwhile, he said, when a boy thanked him for that great story that he couldn’t put down.



The worst that can happen is that a kid will read a story and, after all the work of getting through it, will have no idea what it’s about, or have the wrong idea of what it’s about. Way to go if you want to sour kids on reading.



So, looking at it that way, it’s more appropriate to ask authors of adult books if they think they could pass the acid test of writing for children.