The students of United Christian Ministries at Kent State University are preparing for a fall fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Friday in Pierson Hall of the Kent United Methodist Church.



Reservations are required and can be made online at www.myucm.org or by calling 330-673-5687. Adult tickets are $25 and children 12 and under eat free. The menu includes swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and chocolate cherry cake. The kids menu includes mashed potatoes, chicken tenders, salad, green beans. A vegetarian meal is available upon request at the time of reservation.



Proceeds from dinner ticket sales will go to student programming and a freewill offering will support Mission trips. UCM is an ecumenical campus ministry, serving Kent State since 1937. The dinner provides our community members an opportunity to meet college students and support programs and students doing great work in our community.