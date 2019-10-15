The Portage County Republican Women’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Kelso House, 4158 Route 43 in Brimfield. Speaker Mahogany Cowan will give a presentation on human trafficking. There will be a light dinner of sloppy joe or shredded chicken slider sandwiches, chips, fruit, water and pop. RSVP to 234-817-9553 or 330-687-4067.



The club meets the third Monday of each month. It is an opportunity to meet other Republican women and officials to find out what’s happening in the Republican Party. For more information, call 234-817-9553 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/portagecountyrepublicanwomenclub and select attend meeting.