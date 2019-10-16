Ohio Hills Health Services, a nonprofit health agency serving the residents of Eastern Ohio was recently recognized by the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers (OACHC) for quality measures.



Ohio Hills was one of six community health centers in Ohio recognized for achieving four or more clinical quality measures based on Healthy People 2020 goals.



"Healthy People provides science-based, 10-year national objectives for improving the health of all Americans," a news release from Jan Chambers, director of Outreach and Development for Ohio Hills Heath Services, said. "Healthy People has established benchmarks and monitored progress to: encourage collaborations across communities and sectors, empower individuals towards making informed health decisions and measures the impact of prevention activities."



Health centers such as Ohio Hills Health Services report yearly on their performance using measure defined by a standardized reporting system known as the Uniform Data System which, according to the news release provides consistent information about health centers,



"Tracking the quality measures provides us feedback as to how we are impacting the quality of life of area residents and our impact on healthy behaviors across all life stages," Carol Davolio, director of clinical services said. "This is the second consecutive year that Ohio Hills Health Services was recognized by OACHC for the quality care we provide. Ohio Hills Health Services has a great staff and their hard work made the award possible."



Ohio Hills Health Services provides health and dental care and recently added behavioral health care, all of which is available on a sliding fee scale for those who qualify. Their locations include the Barnesville Family Health Care and Dental Care, Freeport Family Health Care and Dental Care, Quaker City Health Care and Monroe Family Health Center.



"OHHS is committed to providing quality healthcare to area residents and to achieve health equity, eliminate disparities and improve the health of all groups," Jeff Britton, CEO, Ohio Hills Health services said. "We are extremely pleased to be recognized by OACHC and I am proud of our dedicated health care team for making this recognition possible."



For additional information on Ohio Hills Health Services or to schedule an appointment, call 740-239-6447.