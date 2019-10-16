East Canton Branch



330-488-1501



eastcanton@starklibrary.org



Book Sale, Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25. Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library.



Story Time and More (family), Wednesday, Oct. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.



Teens Create, Thursday, Oct. 24, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Hang out with your friends and make new ones at the Library. Enjoy activities including music, art, STEM, snap circuits, and more. Each day will bring something new to do and explore.



Think Big, Friday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m until noon. Stark Library is joining Stark Community Foundation and Strengthening Stark to host the largest community conversation Stark County has seen engaging people to ThinkBig. Register at ThinkBigStark.com.



Sandy Valley Branch



330-866-3366



sandyvalley@starklibrary.org



Escape the Library, Saturday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Happy Birthday, Harry Potter!! Gather your friends and family & celebrate Harry by trying to escape from the library! Call Sandy Valley Branch to set up your appointed time.



Story Time and More (baby), Monday, Oct. 21, 10:30-11 a.m. Introduce your child to the world of books while learning easy ways to build early literacy skills.



Knitting Club, Monday, Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m. Join fellow knitters and crocheters to work on current projects at all skill levels while sharing tips and tricks.



It’s Your Move Card and Game Club, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 1-4 p.m. Play a variety of cards and games provided by the library.



Lego Club, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Imagine, create, and build with LEGO® and/or DUPLO® bricks (provided). Team up with other LEGO enthusiasts to complete tasks and challenges before time runs out. For children in grades 2 through 5.



Story Time and More (family), Thursday, Oct. 24, 11-11:45 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families.



Think Big, Friday, Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Stark Library is joining Stark Community Foundation and Strengthening Stark to host the largest community conversation Stark County has seen engaging people to ThinkBig. Register at ThinkBigStark.com.