100 Years Ago (1919)



— Alliance Safety Director J.H. Patton announced promotions within the police department based on seniority, including Harry L. Stark to captain, J.A. McCoy to lieutenant, J.L. Byder to day sergeant, E.L. Reeder to night sergeant, J.E. Carter to day patrol driver and Charles Coy to night patrol driver. It was noted that the day patrol driver was to take care of the patrol car and see that it was supplied with oil and gasoline.



— Six ice wagon and delivery truck drivers of the Alliance Beverage Company walked out on strike after management laid off the the barn man for the winter season and asked the drivers to perform his duties.



— Police were looking for two men who were said to have worked among foreigners, asking for donations of $1 to help fight the flu. The solicitors were said to have shown some kind of badge and a considerable amount of money had been collected. Police were not sure if the men and their cause were legitimate.



— Affidavits were filed in Alliance Municipal Court in which Mrs. Magdalena Glanzman and her daughters, Elizabeth and Lena Glanzman, as well as Pauline Smith were charged with assault with intent to kill, the alleged victim being Helen Grall, the 13-year-old daughter of Michael and Minnie Grall, residents of the 1100 block of South South Street. The incident was said to have taken place while the girls were en route home from school when some words were passed whereupon the Glanzman girls and Smith were said to have assaulted the Grall girl, who was confined to her bed and under the care of Dr. Mayer.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— North Benton soldier Lt. Merle Hoyle, a Sebring McKinley graduate serving as a B-24 Liberator Bomber pilot, was being held as a prisoner by the Germans.



— Pfc. Robert Bungard, a native of Diamond, was being heralded by his comrades for his exploits in battle. The 20-year-old Marine was reported to have taken out four tanks with eight shots from a bazooka in a span of 10 minutes in his first battle at Peleliu.



— An armed and masked would-be robber fled empty-handed after invading the home of Eleno Alfani in the 1100 block of East Summit Street around 9:45 p.m. on a Sunday. Vera Alfani, who was the only one home, said the intruder wore an orange mask and brandished a gun. The man, who had peered in the window before entering, told her not to be afraid and said that he would not do any harm. He ransacked the drawers in the downstairs and overlooked a small bag containing money before leaving.



— Chief Warrant Officer Rollin E. Davis, a member of Alliance’s own Battery C, was the recipient of a Bronze Star medal for his actions of acting as a liaison officer with various sections of the infantry regimental staff in the absence of the battalion commanding officer during a period of intense enemy activity on Bourgainville, Solomon Islands. His citation stated that Davis "displayed superior ability, tact and devotion to duty in handling those problems of responsibility beyond his normal responsibility."



50 Years Ago (1969)



— Paul C. Augustein, a native of Alliance, was promoted to the rank of chief warrant officer. Augustein, who was serving with Army military intelligence and was on his second tour of duty in Vietnam, had been in the service for 15 years and was reported to have also served in Japan, Australia and every U.S. state.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— Danielle Wilson was crowned homecoming queen at Sebring McKinley.