Barnesville 13, Monroe Central 6



BARNESVILLE — Senior Caden Lake rushed 34 times for 163 yards and two scores as Barnesville utilized a potent ground attack in holding off Monroe Central, 13-6, in the home finale Friday night inside Shamrock Stadium.



"Obviously, with a backup quarterback in and we were running the ball so well, we just kind of kept riding him all night," Shamrocks head coach Blake Allen said of Lake, who appeared to have the dirtiest uniform of anyone on the field. "He ran the ball hard.



"I thought the line blocked for him very well, and the fullbacks, too. He just kind of did the rest."



After turning the ball over three times in its first four possessions — all in the red zone (fumble, interception, downs) — Monroe Central (3-5) finally got on the board with 5:15 left the game.



The Seminoles crafted a 10-play 53-yard drive, highlighted by a pair of huge hookups from Malachi Rose-Burton to senior Talin Babcock. The first came on 4th-and-9 at the ‘Noles 48 and went for 26 yards. It got Monroe Central out of what had been a 3rd-and-15 hole. The second was a 23-yard dart down the right sideline that put the visitors at the 4. Rose-Burton, a sophomore, recorded four of his team-high 62 rushing yards on the next play for the TD. The extra-point failed.



Barnesville got the ball back at its own 42 and used Lake to elapse time.



Lake rushed two for four yards before being taken down for a 1-yard loss by Garet Cramer on 3rd-and-2. But on 4th-and-3, the Seminoles were flagged for offsides giving the Shamrocks (4-4) a fresh set of downs. Lake got the call five more times, including on 3rd-and-3, which he bulled his way for 10 yards on a play that sealed the victory.



"We had a tough month there was some tough losses," Allen said. "But the kids’ effort hasn’t fazed at all.



"This was a big win for us and, now, we have to go play a tough Toronto (6-2) team next week and try to finish this thing right."



NEXT — Barnesville hits the road to Toronto on Friday at 7 p.m.