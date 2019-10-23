Rodney "Wayne" Sampson, 87, of Belmont, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Wheeling Hospital. He was born on Sept. 30, 1932, near Somerton, a son of the late John and Hazel (Stephens) Sampson.



Wayne was a 1950 graduate of Somerton High School, a valedictorian of his class. He served his country in the US Army and after returning home, Wayne became manager for Kirks Furniture of Barnesville for several years, but his profession and passion was farming. Wayne and Eva Jean moved to their farm south of Bethesda in 1958 where they farmed and raised their family, still residing there today.



A founding father and director of the Ohio Valley Cattleman, a member of the ASC Committee, also served on the Belmont County Soil and Water Board, a former member of the BBM Rotary Club, and a long time member of the Boston Church of Christ.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Esposito; and brothers, John, Kenneth and William Sampson.



Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Eva Jean (Betts) Sampson; daughters, Lesa (Patrick) French of Bethesda and Donna (Larry) Morris of Barnesville; a son, Douglas (Gina) Sampson of Vincent; grandchildren, Eric (Emmy Beach) French, Marty (Sara) French, and Kara Sampson; two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Alex French.



Friends were received Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, where services were held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with the Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial followed at Ebenezer Cemetery in Bethesda, where military honors will be provided by the Belmont County Veteran's Association.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethesda Volunteer Fire Department, 103 E. Spring St., Bethesda, Ohio 43719.