WHEELING, W. Va. — Augusta Levy Learning Center is proud to present Season 9 of Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars. Nine local celebrities will be paired with professional dance partners to compete for the mirror ball trophy. Each couple will perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of judges including Justin Mise, Dottie Henson, and Kristen Allodi.



This year’s ALL-STAR lineup includes: Marshall County Magistrate Zachary Allman dancing with Ashley Martinez from Salsa Heat Dance Studio, BB&T Mortgage Loan Officer and Assistant Vice President Adam Brothers dancing with Cassidy Sansone from Studio MC Performing Arts Centre, Assistant Chief with the Wheeling Fire Department Tony Campbell dancing with Alex Mitchell from Studio MC Performing Arts Centre, WTRF Morning Anchor Brooke Chaplain dancing with Caleb Cooper from Studio MC Performing Arts Centre, Harvey Goodman Realtor Scott Connors dancing with Mandy Doyle from Turn It Out Dance Academy, Owner of SYNA (Formerly Pyles Elite Sports Performance) Josh Pyles dancing with Chelsea Loy from Take a Bow Dance Centre, Owner of Pickles Eatery and Bar Bobby Rys dancing with Taylor Lucas from Take a Bow Dance Centre, Wheeling Police Department Sergeant Josh Sanders dancing with Megan Campbell from Studio MC Performing Arts Centre, and Wheelhouse Creative Account Executive Brandi Waligura dancing with 2015 star turned professional Walker Holloway.



Co-hosting this year’s event will be WTRF News Anchor Kathryn Ghion and David Blomquist from the Bloomdaddy Experience.



Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $30 and are available at WesBanco Box Office, at the door on the night of the event starting at 6 p.m. and online at www.augustalevy.org and www.capitoltheatrewheeling.com



A pre-party will be held in the Capitol Ballroom prior to the event starting at 5 p.m. with entertainment being provided by Tim Ullom and Jason Treuman. Heavy hors d"oeuvres will be provided by Ye Olde Alpha. Tickets for the pre-party are on sale for $20 and can be purchased by calling 304-242-6722. Reservations are required.



Sponsors for this year’s event include: Cassidy, Cogan, Shapell & Voegelin, The Ziegenfelder Co., WTRF, Lamar Advertising, and Ye Olde Alpha.



WTRF News Director, Brenda Danehart said, "WTRF is thrilled to be part of Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars again as we have been since year one. I remember attending the very first event at the Osiris Shrine Temple, and each year after that as more and more seats were filled at the Capitol Theatre. It’s a premier event that brings some great people together for a cause that is bigger than any of us, and of course that’s our kids. Augusta Levy does such wonderful work helping kids with autism achieve all of their goals and dreams."



Established in 2005, ALLC has revolutionized the treatment of children with autism in the state of West Virginia. ALLC is West Virginia’s first and largest research-based program for children with autism that serves the tri-state area of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. All proceeds from Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars benefit Augusta Levy Learning Center’s intensive intervention program.