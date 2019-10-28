• On 10/12/19 at 3:01am, Police transported William Beck to the Ashland County Jail on a Loudonville Police Department warrant.



• On 10/12/19 at 1:06pm, Police responded to the Loudonville Rest Home to assist Loudonville EMS with a patient.



• On 10/13/19 at 10:11pm, Police assisted a female who had come to the Police Station with questions about a juvenile problem.



• On 10/14/19 at 4:09pm, Police responded to the 300 block of West Main Street to investigate a box truck that had struck power lines.



• On 10/14/19 at 4:49pm, Police responded to the 200 block of Middle Drive to investigate a missing juvenile complaint. The juvenile was soon located with no problems.



• On 10/14/19 at 5:51pm, Police responded to the 100 block of West Campbell Street for a report of vandalism.



• On 10/14/19 at 6:17pm, Police responded to the Riverside Park for juvenile problems. All parties involved were located and an investigation launched.



• On 10/15/19 at 10:06am, Police responded to a citizen assist call in the 100 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



• On 10/16/19 at 4:24pm, Police and Loudonville EMS responded to the 400 block of South Market Street for a report of a suicidal male.



• On 10/17/19 at 12:12am, Police investigated a suspicious vehicle/suspicious person at the Mickey Mart gas station. Everything was found to be OK.



• On 10/17/19 at 3:22pm, Police took a report of a road rage incident that had occurred on North Mount Vernon Avenue.



• On 10/17/19 at 6:18pm, Police were requested by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office to back up their deputy at a residence in Perrysville with a male that was becoming agitated and hostile.



• On 10/17/19 at 8:30pm, Police were requested by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office to assist their deputy with a suspected intoxicated/impaired driver that was traveling southbound on State Route 60.



• On 10/17/19 at 10:30pm, Police responded to the River Room Lounge for a fight/disturbance call. The suspect was located and an investigation was conducted.



• On 10/18/19 at 3:43pm, Police responded to the 500 block of Wooster Road for a two vehicle non-injury crash. A Loudonville man was cited for assured clear distance ahead.



• On 10/18/19 at 5:02pm, Police responded to a verbal argument/disturbance in the 400 block of North Market Street. Everything was found to be OK.



• On 10/18/19 at 7:31pm, Police investigated an open burn behind the Loudonville Canoe Livery. Loudonville Canoe Livery/River Room employees were alerted about the issue and they advised they would take care of it.



• On 10/18/19 at 7:58pm, Police were advised of a suspicious person near Trail’s End Restaurant. The person was located and everything was found to be OK.



• On 10/18/19 at 9:31pm, Police investigated a possible disturbance at the Loudonville High School Football Stadium.



• On 10/19/19 at 3:49pm, a Perrysville man was cited for expired license plates on West Main Street in the 400 block.



• On 10/19/19 at 7:08am, Police responded to Loudonville Coin Laundry for a report of Breaking and Entering and also theft. The investigation is still ongoing.



• On 10/19/19 at 3:17pm, Police responded to the 100 block of South Spring Street for a found property report.



• On 10/19/19 at 3:31pm, Police took a report of menacing/threats in the 100 block of South Spring Street.



• On 10/19/19 at 4:06pm, Police took an info report reference an overgrown bush that was obstructing a sidewalk.



• On 10/19/19 at 6:36pm, Police responded to the area near Mohican Adventures and River Run for a report of a grass fire. The Loudonville Fire Department also responded. The fire was located and put out.



• On 10/20/19 at 7:34pm, Police took a report of a missing juvenile at a residence in the 100 block of South Spring Street. The juvenile was soon located with no further problems.