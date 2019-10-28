LOUDONVILLE — In the 1950s, during the fearful polio epidemic, The Rotary Club of Loudonville joined Rotary International in an ongoing campaign to eradicate the disease from the face of the earth.



The campaign has been largely successful. In the United States, no polio cases have originated since 1979. Polio, however, has been brought into the country by travelers infected by the virus. This last happened in 1993, but just one infected person could bring the disease into the country.



As of this month, polio is present in only three countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan in Central Asia, and Nigeria in Africa.



The fight against polio continues, funded by Rotary Clubs around the world and recently generously supplemented by the Bill and Linda Gates Foundation. To raise awareness about the disease, World Polio Day is being observed by Rotary Clubs around the world.



In Loudonville, Rotary Club member Larry Henley chaired the program, and brought to the club’s meeting Thursday, Oct. 24 two Loudonville residents, his mother, Martha Henley, and Barbara Young, both of whose lives were drastically impacted by the disease.



Young Martha Allerding had just completed nursing school at Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus, and was beginning her career in nursing, expecting that career to be pursued in Columbus.



Until she got a call from her mother in Loudonville saying that her younger brother, a robust four-year football player in high school who was working at the Flxible Company, Eugene "Jeep" Allerding, was ill, and she was needed at home.



"I got home and stayed by his side all night," Martha related of this 1948 experience. "In the morning our family doctor, Dr. Stein, came to the house, and told me Jeep had polio. We took him, by funeral car, to Children’s Hospital in Columbus."



For the next six months Martha lived a horrendous experience, working her full-time job at Mount Carmel and then taking the bus to Children’s Hospital to stay with her brother.



"Shortly after he arrived, they put him in an iron lung, an invention designed to provide respiration for polio patients that were too weak to breathe on their own," Martha said. "I would spend my nights at Children’s Hospital with Jeep, while my parents also came down to see him almost every day. The hospital folks said Jeep was a good patient, and they were confident he would be able to come home one day, and recover.



"He was able to come home, after five months in the hospital in Columbus. At home, my dad built a workshop for him, where he made craft items for sale out of wood. He was happy to be home again, but he never recovered. He died in 1953."



The year before, Jeep and his high school classmate, and a longtime Loudonville Rotary member, Franklin McClain, chaired a fundraising campaign to raise money for the fight against polio. A friend of his, George Frank, wrote a poem about him at his death, describing "Jeep Allerding, a real good fella…"



"I miss my brother," Martha Henley said. "I am thankful we had good memories."



Just a few months after Jeep Allerding contracted cancer, Barbara McNaul Young was celebrating her first birthday in her home in Lexington.



"My dad had a TV sales and service business, the first in Lexington, and we were the first family in our neighborhood to have a television," she said. "On Saturday nights, our house was filled with guests, coming to watch the Saturday night fights on TV."



Shortly after her birthday, year old Barb was diagnosed with polio. Theory was that one of the guests for the Saturday night fights carried the virus to her home.



"I had just learned to walk, but for years after that I was unable to walk again, as the disease caused deterioration of the major muscles in my legs and spine," she related. "After many years of braces, therapy and surgeries, I learned to walk using secondary muscles. Every month I went to a cancer clinic in Elyria for treatment, and I had subsequent surgeries at ages 8, 9 and 16, all at Elyria. My memories of Elyria were unhappy for me. I remember the nurses were very mean. My mother was only allowed to visit with me for a few hours each afternoon. After she left, she would stand in the parking lot and wave to me, but I had to be wary of the nurses, who would close the curtains if they saw me wave back."



All of the surgery and therapy were partially effective, as she said "I lived a pretty much normal childhood, and to this day I am surrounded by supportive friends and family."



Young moved to Loudonville in the early 1970s.



Today she still deals with the effects of the polio.



"The secondary muscles I learned to walk with are now deteriorating, so I spend much of my time in a wheelchair," she said. "Everyone has been supportive of me. If I have any advice from my experiences to share, it is for parents to make sure their children are vaccinated. I thank the Rotary for its work to fight polio, but remember the work is not over."