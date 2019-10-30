I know Hocus Pocus isn’t a new movie. In fact it was released in 1993. Hocus Pocus is the movie of the month because it is Halloween time. Hocus Pocus starts off in Salem, Massachusetts, on October 31, 1693. Thackery Binks sees his little sister wandering off, and he chases after her. This leads him to the house of the Sanderson sisters (Winnifred, Sarah, and Mary). The Sanderson sisters are three witches, and their goal is to suck the life out of young children so they can stay young forever. They get caught and hung but not before telling everyone, "On All Hallows Eve when the moon is round, a virgin will summon us from under the ground."



Fast forward to 1993 to our main character, Max Dennison, a transfer student from California. He, his little sister Dani and crush Allison, on Halloween night, go to the abandoned Sanderson house. Max jokingly lights a black candle. Then BOOM the Sanderson sisters are back to finish what they started so many years ago. I rate this movie 5 out of 5 shamrocks.