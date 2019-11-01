The Book Discussion Club of the Garrettsville Library will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in the meeting room. This month’s selection is "The Little Paris Bookshop" by Nina George.



Jean Perdu is not the typical bookseller; he prefers to be known as a literary apothocary, who dispenses books for the maladies of his clientele. Believing he has the gift of transperception, he goes beyond the normal buyer/seller relationship and dispenses books to heal souls. Perdu does all this from his barge on the Seine on which he later travels with his books to search for his own lost love.



The Garrettsville Library, a Portage County District Library branch, is located at 10482 South St.