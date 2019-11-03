U.S. Air Force Airman Pearson Cutlip, daughter of Bill and Ralnell Cutlip, of Lore City, recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.



Cutlip completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.



Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.



Cutlip is a 2019 graduate of Mid-East Career and Technology Center in Zanesville.