LOUDONVILLE — Brian Hardin, sales representative for PV Communications, a printing and commercial fulfillment business in Loudonville, described how what might have been a corporate disaster for his company ended up resulting in sustained growth.



Hardin started working at PV in 1994, the 12th employee for the business, at the time assisting the company president, Dick Porter, handling the company’s biggest account, Rubbermaid in Wooster.



"It was a huge job," he said. "One year I put 44,000 miles on my car driving between Wooster and Loudonville, once making the trip five times in one day.



"But then the Newell corporation, a holding company, took over management of Rubbermaid, and later moved its headquarters from Wooster to Charlotte, N.C.," added Hardin, a Perrysville native who was graduated from Loudonville High School in 1975. "They repeatedly sold off portions of Rubbermaid’s product lines. At one time Rubbermaid made 8,500 products, but Newell reduced that number to 2,000."



This could have been a financial disaster for PV, but instead it turned out to be an opportunity.



"Our philosophy in dealing with customers has been honesty, quality, speed and almost never saying no," Hardin said. "We worked with purchasing agents from companies that manufactured Rubbermaid products, and in most cases, ended up getting their business. Since 2007, after the Rubbermaid closure in Wooster, our growth rate has never been less than 18 percent, and we’ve exceeded 22 percent the past two years."



The company also has grown, now employing 62 people, 32 in the sales/administration areas and 30 in the production and warehousing areas, making it one of the largest employers in the Loudonville area. The firm has its offices and production facility in the Loudonville Industrial Park, and uses warehousing space on three floors in the Shrock (former Flxible) Building in Loudonville.



Ironically, Newell Rubbermaid remains an important customer, with Harding saying he flies to Charlotte every third week to deal with Rubbermaid orders.



"It seems customers take us with them, wherever they go," he said, sharing examples of some measures the firm has taken to serve its customers. "We try to know as much about our customers’ business as we can. That helps make us successful, when we know as much about their business as some of their younger staffers do."



Hardin said much of the firm’s production involves packaging of products.



"You can’t walk into a Lowe’s, a Menards or a Home Depot without seeing a package or advertising material that was produced by PV Communication," he said.



