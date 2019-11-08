Students ages 8 to 13 years old are invited to the Kent Free Library. 312 W. Main St. at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 to compete in the first ever Slime Bakeoff.



The library will provide slime, clay, kinetic sand and more to use to make and decorate non-edible cupcakes and cookies. "Desserts" will be judged on appearance, execution, and creativity. After judging, creations will be squished together to make one big slime.



Registration is required. Go to www.kentfreelibrary.org or call Youth Services at 330-673-4414.