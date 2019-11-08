Public radio station WKSU is hosting the 23rd annual Hunger Challenge on Nov. 20 and 21. The annual event highlights how, through public service and community partnerships, public media can showcase organizations striving to make a difference in the community.



During the Hunger Challenge, WKSU welcomes representatives from area foodbanks to take to the airwaves and talk about food insecurity throughout Ohio. When listeners choose to make a donation to WKSU during the Hunger Challenge, they can select meals as a thank you gift.



Those meals are then donated on the listener’s behalf to a local foodbank. In past years, more than 20,000 meals have been donated.



"WKSU’s 2019 Hunger Challenge partners include Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Kent State University’s Campus Kitchen. The Hunger Challenge is sponsored by Diebold Nixdorf, Direction Home Akron Canton, Dominion Energy and the J.M. Smucker Company.



For more about WKSU and the Hunger Challenge, visit WKSU.org.