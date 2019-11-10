NOVEMBER 10, 1959



Edward T. Barthalow, 74, retires from the taxicab business.



There's a bomb scare at Cambridge High School and school officials dismiss all students and personnel for the day.



NOVEMBER 10, 1969



Cambridge High senior class play "Our Town" is ready for presentation. Cast is headed by Alan Drake, Jim Wolgamott and Kathy Durben.



NOVEMBER 10, 1979



St. Clairsville nips Cambridge 6-0 to close out the grid season. Cambridge finishes with a 0-9-1 record.



NOVEMBER 10, 1989



Connie Beros has joined the Guernsey County La Leche League as a new leader. She is a lifelong resident of this area. She joins Diana Sicard, who has been a La Leche League leader for 12 years.



NOVEMBER 10, 1999



Steel City Wrestling will invade Cambridge this weekend at the Cambridge Armory and the card will have a local flare when Mike Thunder, a.k.a. Allan Decker of Cambridge, will tangle with Mike Flanigan.