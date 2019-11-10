Veterans Day is Monday, November 11. Its inception began when fighting ceased on the eleventh hour of Nov. 11, 1918, of World War I, known as the "Great War" and regaled as the war to end all wars.



Armistice Day was declared by President Woodrow Wilson on Nov. 11, 1919. He stated, "... Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service and with gratitude..." That same year a group of veterans formed an organization of veterans, for veterans, The American Legion. The American Legion celebrates its centennial anniversary this year, 100 years of helping veterans and their families.



President Dwight Eisenhower issued on Nov. 18, 1954, the first "Veterans Day Proclamation" which stated "...the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose — a celebration to honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve at home and abroad and sacrifice so much for the common good..."



America has seen many challenges of war since 1918. Defeating the Nazis and Japanese in World War II, sending troops to protect democracy in Korea, Vietnam and throughout the world. They have also been across the globe fighting terrorism to give a voice to the voiceless and persecuted and keeping our shores safe. Our brave men and women, along with their families, have stationed both within and outside the American borders serving heroically and helping others, often giving the ultimate sacrifice. Please continue to encourage our government to return to these sites to bring back the bodies of those lost in combat to their home and final resting place.



On this Veterans Day, please honor these sacrifices by extending your heart and hand and thanking a veteran and their family for all their efforts to keep us all safe. Freedom is a full time job and our service members never get a day off, even on Veterans Day.



To all our veterans, please join me to say, "Thank you for your service, you are so appreciated."



Karen Shesko, American Legion Auxiliary 737, Lake Milton