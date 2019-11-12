NOVEMBER 12, 1959



The official vote count from the election this month is Guernsey County was 10,622.



NOVEMBER 12, 1969



GCC basketball roster is announced: Polasky, Minarchek, Yakubik, Lucas, Pilck, Logwood, Alexander, Mazek, Gaydosik and Portier.



NOVEMBER 12, 1979



A new operator at the Lovely Lady is Pam Murtha.



Liz White wins shopping spree at Penny Fate in a contest sponsored by Delta Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.



NOVEMBER 12, 1989



Angela Hanes, daughter of Clarence and Vicky Hanes, New Concord, has been selected as a member of the Ambassadors Club at Ohio Valley College.



NOVEMBER 12, 1999



Joseph E. Bonnell, the son of Ellis and Janet Bonnell, Old Washington, has accepted a position as the Extension Associate in Watershed Management with the Ohio State University Extension.