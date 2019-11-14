Christmas is coming and area families, groups, businesses and organizations are sought to put up holiday displays in Christmas Tree Lane at Recreation Park.



It will open Dec. 7, on Hometown Holidays, and set up can take place any time before then. Prizes will be awarded for first through third place. Electric power and timers will be provided for each location, and they can be reserved by calling Megan Sherlund at 419-541-6131.



Christmas Tree Lane is sponsored by the Recreation Park, the Rotary, Andy Suvar Auctioneer and Real Estate Connections.



The seventh annual gun raffle to benefit the parks begins at noon Saturday, Nov. 16 in the Hileman Building at 1 Blake St. Tickets are $10 or six for $50. Eight each of hand guns, shotguns and rifles will be raffled, and the gun of the year is a "Trump 45" custom 1911 Thompson auto-ordinance.



It is also time to ring the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign that begins Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 21. Call Carol Skillicorn at 419-565-3642 to volunteer.



Help support keeping the Grove Street Cemetery in good condition by donating $5 for a memorial ball in memory or honor of someone. As usual, the balls will be hung on a tree in Triangle Park for the holiday season. Make checks out to NL Cemetery Fund and send to Kay Erlenbach, 127 E. Main St. She also will be located in the Ambulance Building selling balls during Hometown Holidays.



Erie County Health Department presents a Narcan training class at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 in the New London School Cafetorium. The program is free and open to all. For more information, call 419-626-5623.