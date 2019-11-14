In 1892, the Twin City Opera House was built to serve as a theater and a gathering place to for its community. More than a century later, the grand lady continues the tradition. Located in historic downtown McConnelsville, the newly renovated Twin City Opera House is the hub of live music in Morgan County-and this coming weekend is no exception.



On Friday evening, the Opera House invites you to join them for an old-fashioned community hymn sing. Led by the good folks from the Seventh Street Church of Christ, everyone is welcome to participate and enjoy the joyful songs of the church hymnal. Come and sing along, or listen to the voices of friends and neighbors as they raise the roof this Friday night, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. There is no admission fee. For more information, call 740-962-2321.



On Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m., buy your ticket to the ever popular Ohio Valley Opry show, hosted by the Clark Family from Hackney. In its 19th year at the Opera House, the OVO features local, regional, and national acts and continues to put McConnelsville on the map as the place to be for the best of live country, bluegrass, and gospel music.



Headlining Saturday night's show will be the Wayfarers. Hailing from rural Southeast Ohio, The Wayfarers emerged onto the scene in early 2010 playing their own form of American Roots music. While much of their repertoire is drawn from the Appalachian tradition they revere, The Wayfarers fuse tight musicianship — centered largely by the fiddle — with the high energy that characterized early mountain music. With old-time radio shows setting the example, their style encompasses Appalachian dance music, traditional mountain fiddle tunes, and pre-bluegrass music of the 1920s — resulting in an addicting dose of nostalgic Americana music their fans can't resist to tap their toes to.



Also on the lineup will be Marvin and Deana Clark, Matt Coleman, Mike Morrison and the OVO Staff Band, featuring Rick Troyer, Gary Sigler, and Bryant Sigler. For tickets, log onto www.OhioValleyOpry.com, or call 740-525-9218.



Finally, on Nov. 17, at 2 p.m., come back to the Opera House for an afternoon community church service. Everyone is welcome to attend this non-denominational service with music led by the Clark Family, and a message brought by Pastor Jim Porter. There is no admission fee.