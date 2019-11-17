HUDSON — Family get-togethers involve parties and food but this drama includes mice, soldiers and a nutcracker.



A holiday tradition returns for the fifth annual performance of "The Nutcracker" by the Hudson Conservatory of Ballet Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Hudson High School auditorium. Tickets can be purchased through the HC Ballet website www.hudsonconservatory.com.



The entire "Nutcracker" story will be told this year with the addition of the party scene and battle between the Nutcracker and Mouse King, said Ballet Master Eric Carvill and Ballet Mistress Sunita Joshi, who run the Hudson Conservatory of Ballet, 5170 Hudson Drive. The Hudson Community Youth Chorus will not be performing this year because of the additions to the ballet, which will run an hour and 40 minutes with intermission.



"We have the full first and second act," Sunita said.



The cast includes 59 students between the age of 6 and 17 with four professional dancers. The younger dancers play mice and girls at the Christmas party.



In the adaption of the 1816 story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, Magician Herr Drosselmeyer brings gifts of dolls to a Christmas party and gives Clara a nutcracker, which her brother Fritz breaks. The Nutcracker comes alive as a prince and defeats the evil Mouse King, and they go to the Land of Sweets. In 1892, Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky wrote the musical score for a ballet centered on the story.



Costumes were created by Kathleen Podmore and Kayleigh Pedersen in previous years with changes and new costumes for the mice and party dresses added by Karen Joshi.



The choreography took time to plan for the new battle scene because of the number of characters moving at once, Sunita said.



"The students like to see new things each year," Sunita said. "As they grow [in skill], they get to do new parts. The younger students step up to the challenge. They know they have big shoes to fill."



Elliot Losh, 13, of Hudson, portrays Drosselmeyer's Aide and the Nutcracker Prince.



"It's a lot of work and weekends, but I like the responsibility of it and how it progresses," Elliot said.



Dancers have to show facial expressions instead of words to tell the story, Elliot said. The solos keep him busy and help steady his nerves.



Elliot and his brother, Benjie, who portrays Fritz, are the only boys among the student dancers but he said the strength and balance of dance helps with soccer and basketball.



"Ballet helps you understand your body more and move effectively," Elliot said.



Clara is portrayed by Ana Dezelic, 10, of Hudson, and sees Clara as happy, kind and courageous.



"Since I started dancing, I've looked at the girls in the lead and wow!" Ana said. "I enjoy being the lead."



Ana said the biggest challenge is remembering everything and the acting required to convey the story.



"Even if it's hard, you're doing it for a reason and if you love it enough, it'll never let you down," Ana advises others.



Kate Gattozzi, 16, of Stow, is the Rat Queen, a new role with a fun costume that is slippery and creates a large round body.



"It's cool to learn the new choreography," Kate said. "I think it's more modern ballet with a lot of movement rather than classical movements."



Kate also dances Spanish and Flower.



"It's not hard to remember the steps, but I think about the dances differently for different roles," she said.



Kate was the first Clara five years ago and has seen Hudson Conservatory add scenes each year which helps her add to her skills.



"I feel like every year I'm able to focus on how to improve because it is so similar," she said.



Kate also dances tap and hopes to become a professional tap dancer.



Caroline Moffa of Hudson portrays the Dew Drop Fairy; Leah Ploskunak of Hudson and Madeline Flythe of Aurora perform in the Marzipan dance; and Lacey Park of Kent is the Snow Queen. Leah Ackerman of Hudson portrays a mechanical harlequin doll and Kaia Seredick of Sagamore Hills portrays a columbine doll who dance together.



Other dancers come from Aurora, Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson, Kent, Medina, Peninsula, Reminderville, Richfield, Sagamore Hills, Stow and Twinsburg.



The "Nutcracker "will have four professional artist dancers. They show the students their work ethic and practice with the students seven or eight times before the show.



Antonio Morillo of Orlando will perform the roles of Drosselmeyer, Snow King and Arabian. He joined Verb Ballets in Cleveland in 2016 and also serves on faculty at Hudson Conservatory of Ballet.



Daniel Cho of San Francisco will perform the roles of the Nutcracker and Russian Lead. Cho is a recent graduate of the Alonzo King LINES Ballet Training Program, and is in his second season with Verb Ballets in Cleveland.



Reynu Wood of North Carolina, will perform the role of Sugar Plum Fairy. She joined Cary Ballet Conservatory's Professional Training Program in 2017. Most recently, she was chosen to be the lead in Duncan Cooper’s ensemble piece he created for Cary Ballet to compete at YAGP and ADC/IBC this year.



Felipe Vanlentini of Buenos Aires, Argentina, will perform the role of Cavalier. He has been a student of the prestigious Escuela del Teatro Colon under former American Ballet Theater principal ballerina, Paloma Herrera. He has participated in Teatro Colon productions and joined Cary Ballet Conservatory's PTP in 2019.



Reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at 330-541-9434 or lfreeman@recordpub.com